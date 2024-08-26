JUST IN: Police arrests 97 Shiites, begins manhunt for Abuja officers’ killer

Following the clashes that resulted in the death of two policemen and a trader in Abuja, the Nigerian Police has arrested 97 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), commonly known as the Shi’ite group, for prosecution.

Aside from that, the police has allegedly recovered different arms and weapons from the Shi’ites and commenced a manhunt for members of the group responsible for the death of two policemen.

This came barely 24 hours after members of the group and the police patrol team clashed at Wuse Junction in Abuja, destroying over three security vehicles and resulting in casualties.

As gathered, the Shi’ite members were armed with different weapons including machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives, as well as others.

Expressing the Police displeasure over the clash, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the unalloyed zeal of the Force to arrest other involved persons and bring the killers to justice, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining law and order and resisting all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country.

Egbetokun, in a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers”.

The police boss, meanwhile, offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen police officers, mourning their loss alongside them, and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

The NPF, therefore, seeks the support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country.