JUST IN: Police arrests 28 persons over Benue communities attacks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that no fewer than 28 persons alleged to have masterminded the persistent attacks on Yelewata community in Benue State.

Egbetokun said the police were on the heels of other suspects who participated in the Yelewata killings that led to the death of over 150 people.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the police boss assured Nigerians that the police are not overwhelmed as they are mopping up light and small weapons illegally acquired by some persons.

Egbetokun added that the police has intensified its border patrols to curtail the influx of irregular migrants into the country.

The IGP added that the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court soon, including the 22 suspects who were arrested in Jos over the gruesome murder of nine persons travelling to Quanpan for a wedding.

Egbetokun clarified that out of the 28 arrested persons, 2 have been cleared as they were only used as bait to arrest the 26 suspected masterminds.