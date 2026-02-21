JUST IN: Police arrests 13 Ondo residents link to Idanre attack

The Ondo Police Command has arrested no fewer than 13 residents suspected of being the masterminds behind the violent attack in Idanre town, which resulted in the death of two persons and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They were apprehended three days after the attack that led to the destruction of properties worth many millions of Naira in the state.

Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, operatives of the Idanre Division carried out coordinated raids at strategic locations, leading to the arrest of 13 males, including 38-year-old Adewusi, 28-year-old Dele, 38-year-old Akinkurole, and 30-year-old Victor.

Others were 30-year-old Abbas, 35-year-old Michael,36-year-old Jolojolo, 38-year-old Ifedayo, 25-year-old Olamilekan, 25-year-old Emmanuel, 49-year-old Sunday, 55-year-old Michael, and 25-year-old Monday.

As gathered, the suspects are currently in custody and have made statements said to be assisting ongoing investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, in a statement released on Saturday by the Command spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, noted that efforts are underway to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attack, determine the roles played by each suspect, and identify any additional collaborators who may still be at large.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to justice, CP Lawal vowed that all individuals involved in the “heinous act” would face the full weight of the law. He also expressed profound appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his strategic leadership, operational guidance, and continued support, which he said have strengthened the Command’s ability to respond swiftly to security challenges across the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner warned individuals or groups contemplating acts capable of disrupting public peace that the law enforcement agency would arrest them

He stressed that the Police will not hesitate to deploy their full operational capacity to tackle any threat to law and order decisively.