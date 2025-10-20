JUST IN: Police arrest Kanu’s brother, lawyer during protest in Abuja

The Nigerian Police have reportedly arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and his brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, during the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja.

The protest, organized by human rights activist and convener of the Take It Back movement, Omoyele Sowore, aims to demand the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Confirming the development, Sowore called for their immediate release by the Nigerian police authorities.

“The PoliceNG team deployed to brutalize #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, as well as innocent bystanders,” he posted on his social media handles Monday.

“They were beaten and taken to the FCT Command. The police must release them immediately.”

“We’ve just been arrested — myself, Prince Emmanuel, and others. We are at FCT COMMAND CID. Myself, Fine Boy, and others. No. 1 Zaria Street, Garki 2, Abuja,” Ejimakor also posted.

Similarly, one of Kanu’s brothers, Kanunta Kanu, confirmed the arrest in a post shared hours after the demonstration began in Abuja.

“Breaking news: FCT Police COMMAND CID Abuja, No. 1 Zaria Street, Garki Area 2, illegally arrested Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel and youngest brother, and others. They should be released immediately because it is their right to protest,” he said on Monday.

Earlier, it was gathered that security operatives fired tear gas canisters at Sowore, several clergymen, and their supporters during a protest at the Transcorp Hilton area of Abuja.



The protesters, who had gathered to demand the release of the detained leader, were reportedly dispersed by heavily armed police officers deployed around the hotel and adjoining streets.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force had earlier fired tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja, dispersing passersby and commuters amid heightened tension ahead of the planned #ReleaseNnamdiKanuNow protest.

Security forces, including soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), are said to have taken over strategic parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including the Three Arms Zone, Eagle Square, Federal Secretariat, Unity Fountain, and adjoining routes leading to Aso Rock.

The lockdown follows warnings issued by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday, cautioning organizers to “stay clear of restricted areas” and maintain peace. Despite the threats, organizers have vowed to proceed, accusing President Bola Tinubu’s government of gross contempt of court and disregard for the rule of law.