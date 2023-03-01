JUST IN: Police arraigns Reps majority leader link to 2023 Kano election violence

The Kano Police Command has arraigned Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, before a court for allegedly engaging in electoral violence during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Doguwa was arraigned before the court barely 24 hours after his arrest at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport enroute Abuja, to attend plenary with other lawmakers at the Green Chamber.

As gathered, the arson recorded at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and other violence recorded in his constituency, Doguwa/Tudun Wada, was said to have been allegedly led by the lawmaker and it resulted in atleast three persons’ deaths.

