JUST IN: Police arraigns 47 Yoruba Nation agitators before Lagos Court for disturbing public

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has been reported to have arraigned the over 47 Yoruba Nation agitators before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba axis of the state for allegedly going against the law enforcement agency’s orders and caused public disturbances across the state.

As gathered, the law enforcement agency has also requested that the court grant it an Ex Parte Order to further detain the demonstrators, who were picked while protesting in Ojota axis of Lagos, for another 21 days.

Efforts to get the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi’s response of the arraignment proved abortive as calls and messages sent to his phone was not returned.

Meanwhile, six legal practitioners, who were led by a former Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) President, Olasupo Ojo, and another lawyer, Oladapo Kayode, were said to have stormed wade in to prevent further detention.

It was learnt that the legal have stormed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti to get more details that could assist in filing for the protesters’ bail application.

Through a short statement released by the Media and Communications manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Maxwell Adeleye, said that efforts were been intensified to ensure the agitators regain freedom.

These came after they were paraded at the Lagos Police Command headquarters for engaging in public disorder and defying the Lagos Police Command’s ban placed on public demonstrations across the state.

Some of the arrested protesters were identified as Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare.

Others were Tajudeen Bakare, Abiodun Adenuga, Azeez Adetayo, Rasheed Shittu, Quadri Ishola, Oluwasegun Arire, Kunle Aremo, Olamilekan Lolade, Tunde Lawal, Musbau Rasaq, and Bamidele Akomolafe.

At the parade, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the suspects were arrested for violating the ban that no rally or gathering should hold in any part of the state.

He said, “The press briefing is on what happened yesterday during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally. The Lagos State Government and the police command kicked against any rally of any kind in the state due to the unfavourable intelligence gathered about the rally.

“We advised the demonstrators to steer clear of Lagos State due to the fact that it could not afford another loss that was incurred during the #Endsars.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally. The suspects would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution,” he added.

