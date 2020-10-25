Just In: Plateau residents discover second warehouse, cart away fertilizer, others

Less than 24 hours after the Plateau State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on some parts of the state to prevent vandalism of public and private facilities, the residents have defied the directives and broke into a Plateau State Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) warehouse, removing the food items.

As gathered, the residents discovered the warehouse in Dogon Dutse community, Jos North Local Government, one of the two councils 24-hour curfew was expected to be observed in the state; other council was Jos South local government.

The attack on the warehouse, said to be housing farm seedlings and tools, on Sunday was the second discovered by residents who were said to have defied the curfew imposed by the State Governor, Simon Lalong, to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

After the first attack a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were stored, the state governor reinstated the curfew to control the rampage of the residents who have been going from one warehouse to another.

It was learnt that the residents were later dispersed by security personnel on patrol of the area after discovering that the facility has been attacked and property was being carted away by residents on their head.