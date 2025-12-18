JUST IN: Plateau Governor defects to APC ahead 2027

Efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stage a strong comeback in 2027 through the State Governors may not be realistic after the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As gathered, Mutfwang has urged PDP supporters, stakeholders, appointees, and local government officials to join him in defecting to the APC in the state.

The governor’s defection was confirmed by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yelwata, during the party’s 14th national caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yelwata, who is also from Plateau, stated that his governor’s defection indicated that the APC governs the North Central.

At the event, the APC chairman gave an ultimatum of January 30, 2026, for all members of the party to do their electronic membership registration.

He said the activation of the electronic membership registration system, which had already started, would enhance transparency, data integrity, and internal democracy.

“We’ve done training at the state level, we’ve done a zonal level, we’ve done a local government in most of the states. And I want to urge our stakeholders to support the nationwide rollout of this noble activity.

“Let us use the opportunity to assure all the new members that they have all the rights and privileges within the party, to urge them to capitalize on the nationwide membership registration, and to register their supporters. So both the old and new members should go to the portal and register all their members.

“We expect that this drive should be done from now to January ending, 30th of January. All members must have registered and prepared for our congresses that will come ahead,” he said.

The meeting was attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the principal leadership of the National Assembly, and the immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Governors of the APC, including Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, who recently defected to the APC, past governors, national leadership of the party, among other party stakeholders attended the meeting.