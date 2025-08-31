JUST IN: Phyna’s sister dies after Dangote truck accident in Edo

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna’s sister, Ruth Otabor, has been reported dead, barely two weeks after being crushed by a Dangote truck in Edo State.

It was learnt that the celebrity’s sister was pronounced dead by medical experts following the complications sustained from the accident involving a Dangote-branded truck near Auchi Polytechnic in the state.

The president of the Student Union Government (SUG) for Auchi Polytechnic confirmed the accident victim’s death on Sunday to other students.

It was gathered that Ruth was crushed barely six days after she graduated from Auchi Polytechnic.

The truck reportedly crushed her leg before it was brought to a halt by a bystander, leading to an emergency amputation at a hospital in Irrua.

Following the accident, Phyna demanded justice, accusing the Dangote Group of negligence and calling for her sister’s treatment abroad—specifically in India, stating, “Dangote will not bring his child here.”

In response, Dangote Cement issued a statement pledging full support, medical care, and compensation.

The company also confirmed that senior officials, alongside their insurance team, visited the accident scene, liaised with law enforcement, and met with the family at the hospital.