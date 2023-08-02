JUST IN: PH refineries will start production by Dec. 2023-Tinubu

In commitment towards ending Nigeria’s importation of refined petroleum products, President Bola Tinubu has promised to ensure that the refineries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, commence operations by December 2023, to ease effect of petroleum subsidy removal in the country.

Tinubu said that the facilities were currently undergoing repair works and would be completed as well as start production before December 2023, to crash fuel price across the country.

According to him, the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont, will bring about the desired development Nigerians were already yearning for.

The president disclosed this on Wednesday during a meeting with leaders of the labour unions including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President,, Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Usifo, at the Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for interest of Nigerians while pleading with the workers to support his government in the drive towards building a better and economically buoyant country.

Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

Present at the meeting with the President alongside the Labour leaders were Dele Alake, and NNPCL Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

