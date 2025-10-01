JUST IN: PENGASSAN suspends strike after Dangote refinery accepts request

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its three-day strike after the Dangote Refinery accepted the union’s demands, ending a standoff that had disrupted power supply and fuel supply across the country.

The decision came after intense negotiations, with the union securing assurances from Dangote refinery that the 800 staff laid off would be recalled without any victimization.

According to PENGASSAN, the agreement reached with Dangote refinery was a victory for workers’ rights and industrial harmony in the country.

Announcing the suspension on Wednesday, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Alex Osifo, said it had no interest in prolonging the industrial action once its key requests were accepted by the refinery management.

However, the union maintained that it would closely monitor the implementation of the agreement to ensure compliance.

The Guild learnt that the breakthrough followed marathon discussions held at the Office of the National Security Adviser, where both parties reached a deal.

Recall that the dispute had stemmed from the unionisation of employees at the refinery, a move resisted by the company but strongly defended by PENGASSAN.

Moreover, PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, warned that the union would not hesitate to resume strike action if Dangote Refinery failed to honour its commitments.

“This is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of accountability. If any agreement is breached, our response will be immediate,” he declared.

The refinery, on its part, agreed to respect the rights of its employees to unionise, while pledging to maintain a peaceful relationship with PENGASSAN.