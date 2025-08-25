JUST IN: PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South after retaining Damagum

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that its candidate for the poll will be selected from the southern region of the country.

Aside from that, the party, as part of its measures to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the PDP, has appointed Illiya Damagum, a member of the party from the Northern region of the country, as its substantive national chairman.

The party announced this development on Monday, following its 102nd National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja, where it retained the existing National Working Committee zoning formula for the November elective convention.

Addressing journalists after the NEC meeting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the decision followed the presentation of a report by the Zoning Committee chaired by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

Ologunagba added that the NEC also expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations for the November convention.

He said: “All PDP National Office positions currently in the Northern Region of the country remain in the Northern Region. All PDP National Office positions currently in the Southern Region of the country remain in the Southern Region.

“After retaining the position of the National Chairman in the Northern Region of the country, the Presidential Candidate of the Party for the 2027 General Election is hereby zoned to the Southern Region.

“The Regions should immediately micro-zone positions within their Region for implementation. NEC also received an update from the PDP Constitution Amendment Committee and directed the Committee to circulate the Draft Constitution Amendment to various Organs and Chapters of the Party for further inputs.

“In recognition of the efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum in stabilizing the Party, NEC hereby ratifies and confirms the appointment of Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the Party with effect from today, Monday, 25th August, 2025 until the National Convention holding in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital on 15th to 16th November, 2025”.