JUST IN: PDP withholds over 13,000 Lagos party agents’, Jandor’s support funds

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not end soon as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had wished, as the candidate for Lagos gubernatorial election, Abdulaziz Oladiran popularly called Jandor, has accused the PDP leadership of withholding his campaign and election support funds and that of the over 13, 000 party agents’ stipends for the governorship and house of assembly polls.

As gathered, the funds spent on campaigns by the PDP gubernatorial candidate were said to have been solely sourced by Jandor and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele, after the funds they had expected from the party were withheld

The allegations came barely 12 days after the elections were held across the state with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issuing a Certificate of Return to the Governor, Babaide Saanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Obeemi Hamzat, on Thursday in the state.

In a statement released by the candidate through his official social media handle, he disclosed that the national body of the party listened to members that were moles and not authentic members who worked for the growth and development of PDP.

He said: “I have refrained from putting out a personal statement after my press conference of Monday the 20th of March 2023. This is because I felt it was the best course of action in light of everything that happened during and after the elections, so as to be able to give a proper account of what transpired against the narrative of the defection of some people from the PDP to APC, which to us, was official unveiling ceremony of moles in the Lagos PDP.

“These same moles went as far as discouraging the unsuspecting National body of our party not to send down any support for Lagos Guber election, unfortunately, our party fell for it, and not a single kobo was availed us to undertake that election.

“Even the obligation of the party on Agent fees haven’t been settled up till now. We ran it all by ourselves and I am proud of everyone who played one role or the other to ensure a hitch-free exercise on March 18th, despite all the principalities that worked against us.

We sincerely hope the party harkens to our calls on this and help resolve it as soon as possible.

“Despite all this, my team and I have spent time putting together all the necessary information that characterised the elections, and raw data collected indicated we have over 40% of the total votes cast during the March 18th election in Lagos State. Very soon, this will be made in public”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

