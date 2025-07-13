27.2 C
Lagos
Sunday, July 13, 2025
JUST IN: PDP wins one councilor’s seat from Lagos LGAs elections

By MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won one councillorship seat out of 376 positions contested for during the Local Government election conducted in Lagos State.

PDP edged out the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate during the exercise conducted in Ward D, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

The councillor, Babatunde Dosunmu, who was a former member of the Lagos chapter of the APC before decamping to the PDP ahead of the poll, was declared winner after the exercise.

Meanwhile, the ruling party won councillorship seats conducted in the 375 wards across the state.

Also, the APC won the entire chairmanship seats for the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs, edging out the PDP and 13 other political parties that presented candidates for the exercise.

The chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd) confirmed this during a briefing held on Sunday at the commission Secretariat in Yaba.

MORE DETAILS SOON

