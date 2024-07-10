JUST IN: PDP suspends South-South Vice Chairman indefinitely over anti-party links

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South) Dan Orbih, for allegedly sabotaging the party’s efforts during the Edo gubernatorial election.

Aside from that, the party’s NWC has set up a six-man committee to investigate the anti-party allegations leveled against Orbih, to ascertain his actions during the primary which had become source for legal battle in the state.

Orbih’s suspension on Wednesday came barely a month after the Edo chapter of the PDP expelled him and the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities during the run to the gubernatorial primary in the state.

