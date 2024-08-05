JUST IN: PDP suspends Ortom, three others over anti-party activities

As part of measures to maintain discipline with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the leadership of the opposition party has suspended the Venue State former governor, Samuel Ortom, over alleged anti-party activities in the state.

Others suspended by the party for same offense by the former governor were: Isaac Mfo, Azua Ashongo and Bemgba Iortyom.

The allegations leveled against the former governor and the three others were that their actions during the recent Ward Congresses were at variance with the PDP laws.

Suspension of the four party members were made public on Monday through a statement released by the Benue State chapter of the party.

According to the statement, the accused members were implicated in the snatching of election materials, which led to the non-conduct of congresses in several local government areas, including Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Kwande, and Ohimini.

These actions have been classified as anti-party activities. As a consequence, the members have been suspended for one month initially and referred to the State Disciplinary Committee for further adjudication.

The PDP emphasized its commitment to upholding the integrity of its processes and ensuring that such disruptions do not occur in the future.