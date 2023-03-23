JUST IN: PDP suspends Fayose, Ayim, two others indefinitely over anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, former Senate President, Pius Anyim, and two others over their role in the just concluded 2023 general election in their states.

Others suspended indefinitely by the party’s leadership were Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and Dr. Aslam Aliyu from Benue and Zamfara States respectively.

Meanwhile, the party has referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

This development was disclosed through a statement released on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The party stressed that the decisions were taken after an extensive review of the affairs of the PDP in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the party’s 2017 Constitution.

It urged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time.

Earlier, Fayose had insisted that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, won the 2023 presidential election and that the process was credible but might not be the best.

According to Fayose: “Tinubu won the election fair and swear. Is it possible that PDP might win the election, yes.

“But if it’s me, I will get lawyers and ensure that what God gave me, nobody takes it away. I was never secretly recorded and asked anybody to rig election.

“Atiku has always gone to court since I knew him, the election that brought Tinubu is credible but might not be the best.

“You can’t say it was Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that killed the people that died during the election. The vote that made Tinubu win in Ekiti we brought it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

