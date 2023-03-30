JUST IN: PDP reverses suspension of Fayose, Ayim, others

After a thorough review of decisions approved by the suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, has reversed suspensions of Katsina state former governor, Ibrahim Shema, and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, as well as an ex-Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Pius Anyim, and two others.

The other members whose suspensions were lifted include: Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and Dr. Aslam Aliyu, who were from Benue and Zamfara states respectively.

Also, the party’s NWC reverses the referral of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Their suspensions were reversed by the party after a meeting on Thursday where discussions on recent developments within PDP were deliberated upon.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Debo Ologunagba, the party’s NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

