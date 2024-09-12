JUST IN: PDP pulls out from Edo Guber poll peace accord

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pulled out from the Peace Accord agreement with other political parties ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state.

PDP, unlike other political parties, abstained from the signing ceremony on conditions that their requests be approved by the Federal Government who controls the Nigerian Police Force.

The party pulled out of the exercise on Thursday barely 24 hours after the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, threatened that the law enforcement agency has not been fair to the PDP as the election draws near.

Announcing the PDP withdrawal at the signing ceremony inspite of the party chairman’s presence, a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd) disclosed that all efforts to make the party sign the deal proved abortive.

Abubakar noted that the party chairman, like the governor, declined all persuasion to sign the agreement during the ceremony.