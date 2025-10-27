JUST IN: PDP postpones aspirants’ screening for national convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the screening of aspirants for its 2025 National Convention, which was initially slated for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The PDP had earlier appointed a 13-member National Convention Screening Committee, led by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), a former governorship candidate in Ondo State, to vet aspirants seeking national leadership positions.

Party insiders said the postponement reflects efforts by the leadership to prevent unresolved disagreements from spilling into the convention process, as political camps jostle for influence ahead of the key national event.

The decision to delay the screening was confirmed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who chairs the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC).

In a statement, Fintiri attributed the development to what he described as “unforeseen circumstances,” assuring that a new date would be announced shortly.

“The committee regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause. However, the process remains fully on course, and we are committed to ensuring a credible and transparent screening exercise,” the governor stated on Monday.

Fintiri announcement came hours after former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido declared his ambition for the national chairmanship position.

His declaration has rattled some power blocs within the party, especially after reports emerged that former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Turaki (SAN) had been endorsed as the northern consensus candidate.

The endorsement, which Lamido’s supporters and allies of former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike have rejected, has deepened divisions within the party, with critics arguing that the selection process lacked broad consultation and transparency.

As the PDP leadership works to reconcile aggrieved factions and recalibrate its internal structures, attention now turns to how the party will navigate competing interests ahead of what some Nigerians describe as a defining convention for the party’s political revival.