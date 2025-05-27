JUST IN: PDP okays August 28 for national convention

Determined to prevent a repeat of the leadership crisis that crippled its chances in 2023 during the next election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its National Convention for Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30, 2025, with the aim to appoint new National Working Committee (NWC).

To ensure rancour free convention, the party appointed Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the planning committee chairman with his Osun and Enugu, Ademola Adeleke and Peter Mbah serving as Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

In a communique presented by the Acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagum, on Tuesday in Abuja, the party stated that the decision was reached during its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to the party, the Zoning Committee would be chaired by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, with Zamfara’s Governor Dauda Lawal as Vice Chairman and Plateau’s Governor Caleb Mutfwang as Secretary.

Beyond preparations for the convention, the NEC faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by President Bola Tinubu, describing the state of the nation as “sorry and melancholic.”

“NEC expresses serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our Nation under the irredeemably exploitative, insensitive, and anti-people All Progressives Congress administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”-The communique stated.

It further condemned the “worsening insecurity; the wanton killings, banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism,” attributing the crises to what it called President Tinubu’s “apparent negligence and abdication of his Constitutional duty to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.”

On the economy, the NEC said, “The worsening economic hardship and extreme poverty in the country are occasioned by the ill-advised and ill-implemented policies of the Tinubu administration hike in fuel price, increase in electricity tariff, taxes and unexplained charges resulting in collapse of the productive sector.”

It also described the administration as plagued by “policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding and diversion of public funds,” adding that these issues have led to infrastructural decline and investor disinterest.

Regarding the future of democracy in Nigeria, warning against an alleged “sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-Party totalitarian state,” which it described as being driven by “mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government.”

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, saying: “NEC restates our Party’s belief in Democracy, the Rule of Law and the Supremacy of the Will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance.”

The NEC also received the resolution of the South East Zonal Executive concerning the position of the National Secretary and resolved to consider it at the next NEC meeting slated for Monday, June 30, 2025.