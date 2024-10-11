23.9 C
Friday, October 11, 2024
JUST IN: PDP NWC faction suspends national chairman, secretary over disloyalty

Hours after the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met and cautioned members against interrupting the peace within the party, a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, over alleged disloyalty to the party.

Damagum and Anyanwu’s suspension came after another faction had suspended the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for same offence.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Bobrisky, VDM, Falz and our very dark end (2)
JUST IN: Muslims fault FG’s airstrip approval to Canaanland

