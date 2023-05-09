JUST IN: PDP national vice chairman passes on after brief illness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebration over the Supreme Court verdict on Osun governorship election has been cut short after the party was informed that it’s National Vice Chairman for South West, Soji Adagunodo, has passed on after a brief illness.

Adagunodo, as gathered, was said to have died in the United States where he had gone to receive treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

Adagunodo, a former Chairman of the PDP in Osun, was said to have died on Tuesday abroad.

The national vice chairman’s death came barely one month after he initiated reconciliations of the party, following the loses recorded during the 2023 general election around the region.

The committee inaugurated by the deceased met with Ekiti State former Governor, Segun Oni, appealing that he return to the party after leaving PDP following the fallout of the 2022 Ekiti State governorship primary.

It would be recalled that in 2022, an Ile-Ife High counrt affirmed Adagunodo as the legitimate Chairman of Osun PDP, after a prolonged battle.

The court held that an Ikirun High Court declared Adagunodo as the chairman, based on a preservative order issued that was not appealed.

The national leadership of the PDP had approached the court with an application, asking that the court should set aside its decision.

He was the southwest zonal chairman of the party.

