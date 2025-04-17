JUST IN: PDP national leaders affirm Aziegbemi as Edo caretaker chairman

As part of measures to settle the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Edo State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has directed members in Edo State to unite and work with the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee, saying other committees were illegal.

PDP added that the Aziegbemi-led committee would be piloting affairs of its Edo chapter of the party for 90 days, to allow for proper executive election in the state.

The party declaration came barely 24 hours after Dan Orbih identified himself as the caretaker committee chairman and inaugurated a parallel secretariat office in the state.

Addressing the leadership crisis rocking the Edo chapter of the party, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed on Thursday that the members of the caretaker committee have been concluded many days before now by the NWC.

Ologunagba, in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the party would not have reacted over the issues but the need to correct the misrepresentation in the public on the status of the leadership.

“For emphasis and avoidance of doubt the NWC states that the Edo State Chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee.

“For clarity the NWC at its meeting of 6th of February, 2025 and pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of 90 days effective from February 6, 2025.

“Party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and the general public should therefore disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP.

“The NWC commends the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Edo State for working harmoniously with the Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee in ensuring the stability and continuing success of the PDP in the State”.