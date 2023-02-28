JUST IN: PDP, LP, ADC push for 2023 poll cancellation, INEC chairman’s resignation

Barely 24 hours after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) agents walked out from the Presidential collation centre, the two political parties and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have demanded that the 2023 general election be cancelled over irregularities that have marred the exercise across the country.

The parties stated that the general election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was completely marred by irregularities that cannot be amended to conform with the wish of the people that cast their votes during the electoral exercise.

Aside from the cancellation, they also demanded that Chairman of the electoral umpire, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, should resign immediately to allow another credible and transparent individual to conduct a fresh general election exercise across the country.

They made the demands on Tuesday during a joint press briefing held in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, stating that their grievances against the exercise conducted by INEC on February 25.

The three political parties stressed that the 2023 general election was severely marred with violence, rigging and intimidation of voters.

Responding to claims on funds wasted on the already conducted exercise, the opposition parties led by PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, argued that the funds needed could be provided by the federal government

Reading the joint statement released by the opposition political parties, the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, said: “We are therefore constrained on this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of this election even before collation commenced at the polling units.

“Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act says that the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including a total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballots in a manner as prescribed by the commission.

“A failure to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines makes it imperative that all results recently uploaded on the IReV portal must be updated before they are announced.

“INEC went back on that promise…This election is not free and far from being fair and transparent. We shall not be part of the electoral process currently going on at the National Collation Centre and we demand that this sham of an election be immediately cancelled. We, therefore, call on Yakubu to step aside from his role,”

The parties asked Yakubu to step aside from his role as INEC Chairman for a “credible personality” outside the commission to take his place and oversee the process that would be acceptable to all stakeholders and will restore the confidence of the international community, the democratic process and institutions.

“We have a responsibility to the millions of Nigerians who put their faith in us and our presidential candidates to defend our country from the forces that seek to tear us apart.

“We are calling on President Mohammadu Buhari to stand by his promise to Nigerians to leave a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections to the country.

“President Buhari this is the time of great test of your integrity use your office to save Nigeria from this electoral mismanagement and save your legacy that seek to mar your democratic legacy. We call on Nigerians to join us in defending the democracy of our country. We also call for a fresh election to be carried out in accordance with the laid down INEC procedure.”

