JUST IN: PDP is not ready to unseat Tinubu- Wike

Worry by the leadership crisis rocking the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the PDP is not ready to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, saying the second term ticket is 50 percent sure for the president of the country.

Wike said that should the party continue its trend, there were chances that the PDP would become less relevant and popular before the electorate which would result to losing elections continuously in the country.

The minister stressed that the leadership of the PDP has been factionalised with the governors holding a different stand against that of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on the plan for the 2027 election as well as which of the party members would form the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

He stated this on Friday during media chat in Abuja while responding to issues affecting the PDP and other national issues across the country.

