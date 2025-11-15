JUST IN: PDP Govs unaware of Wike, others’ expulsion- Mutfwang

Following the expulsion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, and 10 others by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has distanced the governors’ forum from the decision to expel the chieftains.

Mutfwang stated that the decision was taken unilaterally by some leaders of the party without consulting the major organs of the main opposition party in the country.

The governor disclosed this through a statement he personally made available to newsmen on Saturday after leaving the national convention ground in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This came minutes after Wike, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, and eight others were expelled for allegedly engaging in anti-party affairs as the PDP prepares to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He faulted the decision by the National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) describing it as an ill-thought idea that could further plunge the party into crisis.

According to him, “At this crucial moment for our party, I believe pursuing expulsions is neither prudent nor constructive. What the PDP needs now is calm judgment, unity, and genuine reconciliation.

“The move to expel Barr. Nyesom Wike, Ayodele Fayose, Samuel Anyanwu, and others were not discussed at the PDP Governors’ Forum or presented to the NEC. It does not reflect my position or that of our leadership.

“Our strength lies in dialogue, inclusiveness, and collective engagement, not further division”, he added.