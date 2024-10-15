JUST IN: PDP Govs demand Ondo REC’s removal over partisanship link

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, the State governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined voters and other stakeholders to demand the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola, for allegedly plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of a particular party.

They said that Babalola, who was expected to be a neutral umpire, has allegedly indicated her support for a candidate vying for the election next month, saying this will affect outcome of the exercise in the state.

The governors requested that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, remove the REC and replace her with another impartial umpire for the poll in Ondo.

They made the request on Tuesday during the flag-off of the Ondo gubernatorial election campaign in Akure, the state capital, which was also attended by the Acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, and others.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors during the campaign, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said that the campaign against Babalola will be intensified until her removal by the INEC chairman before the poll.

Makinde alleged that the REC has renege on her promises of serving without giving preference to the any political party during and after the poll.

He added that Babalola has not hide her preference for a candidate vying for the election considering that they shared indigeneship ties in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON