Just In: PDP fixes swearing in date for newly elected national chairman, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed next Friday, December 10th for the presentation of the Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony for the newly elected national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other officers expected to form the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Before the swearing in ceremony, the party disclosed that a valedictory session would be held for the outgoing NWC two days before at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja.

PDP announced the plans on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday.

According to the party, all leaders, critical stakeholders and our teeming members nationwide should note this accordingly, as we keep continuously keep with due process of internal democracy.

Parts of the statement reads: “Consequent upon the successful conduct of the October 30 and 31 2021 elective National Convention and in keeping with due process of internal democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the schedule of events for a smooth transition from the outgoing to incoming national officers of the party.

“Accordingly, the Valedictory Session of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja at 11am.

“Correspondingly, the presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected national officers has been scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 9:30am”.

