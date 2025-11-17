JUST IN: PDP faction set November 18 for NEC, BoT meeting

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the party’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee will hold emergency meetings on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The high-stakes emergency sessions, according to the faction, will commence with the BoT meeting at 11:00 a.m., followed by the NEC meeting at 2:00 p.m.

In a statement issued on Monday by the factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, both meetings will take place at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

“This is a crucial moment for the party, and attendance cannot be overstated,” said Anyanwu, emphasizing the importance of the sessions.

“We expect all members to be present as vital matters affecting the party’s direction will be deliberated,” he added.

This development follows the PDP’s 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, where several prominent members, including Wike, Anyanwu, former National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose, and Imo PDP Chairman Austin Nwachukwu, were expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

Delegates at the convention overwhelmingly approved the expulsion motion, which was moved by former Deputy National Chairman (South) Bode George and seconded by Bauchi State PDP Chairman Samaila Buga.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, confirmed the decision, describing it as essential for upholding party discipline.

The forthcoming BoT and NEC meetings are expected to offer the Wike-aligned faction an opportunity to react to the expulsions and strategize on strengthening internal cohesion ahead of the next political cycle.