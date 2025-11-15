JUST IN: PDP expels Wike, Fayose, three others over anti-party

As part of efforts to restore unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Ekiti State former governors, Ayo Fayose, and three others for working against the party’s progress.

Others expelled by the party after a thorough review of their activities within the PDP, particularly in their wards, were the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Austin Nwachukwu, Umar Bature, AbdulRahman Mohammed, Mao Chuambuwa, George Turner, Abraham Ammah, and Dan Orbih.

They were expelled by the party during the 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, which was attended by the state governors, lawmakers on PDP’s platform, Board of Trustees (BoT) members, and others.

According to the PDP, the decision, which was promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates, underscores the party’s commitment to eradicating internal divisions and anti-party conduct that have plagued its progress.

The motion for their expulsion, which was unanimously supported by the members of the party at the ongoing PDP National Convention in Ibadan, was moved by one of the founding fathers of the party, Chief Bode George.

It was seconded by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

