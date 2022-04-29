JUST IN: PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants, okay 17 others for primary 

No fewer than two presidential aspirants have been disqualified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking the required qualifications to contest the position on the party’s platform.

The two aspirants disqualified by the party were among the 19 members vying to become PDP’s presidential flagbearer who were screened ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

Meanwhile, the party has okay 17 other aspirants that were screened by its committee after they displayed qualities the PDP pegged as requirements for anyone aiming to become a candidate.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee and former Senate President, David Mark, disclosed the development to newsmen after the screening exercise in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Mark, on Friday, stressed that the aim of the committee was not to disqualify any of the aspirants but they could not help the two members after all efforts proved that they were not ready for the race.

The former senate president, who did not disclose the identities of those disqualified during screening, said that the committee has completed its task and would submit its findings to the party National Working Committee (NWC) for consideration.

