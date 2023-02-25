Just in: PDP chairman dies during auto crash in Abuja

The chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Zakka, has been reported to have died during an auto crash that occurred in Abuja.

As gathered, the chairman died after driver of his vehicle was said to have lost control of the car and it veered off the road, resulting to the chairman’s death.

The accident occurred in the early hours on Saturday while he was said to be rushing back home to prepare for the voting exercise.

