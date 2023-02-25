Just in: PDP chairman, aide die during auto crash in Abuja

The chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Zakka, has been reported to have died during an auto crash that occurred in Abuja.

As gathered, the chairman died after the driver of his vehicle was said to have lost control of the car and it veered off the road, resulting in the chairman’s death.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday while he was said to be rushing back home to prepare for the voting exercise.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the deceased chairman died alongside his personal security aide after some party activities in the city centre.

A chieftain of the party, Michael Kpatuba, who broke the news via a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, said, “Dying Election day is really heartbroken to the FCT, PDP family.

“Rest in peace, Hon Zaka Sunday, FCT PDP Chairman.”

