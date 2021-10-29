JUST IN: PDP can go ahead with convention after court’s clearance

The Appeal Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the right to hold its national convention after striking out the former chairman, Uche Secondus, suit seeking suspension of the convention.

It further held that the attempt by the applicant, Uche Secondus, to suspend the planned convention scheduled for Saturday, October 30th, is an act of “self-induced urgency” to disrupt an ongoing lawful process of the party.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of two other justices on Friday, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, said that Secondus application before the court came late and could not be granted.

Kolawole wondered why Uche Secondus waited for too long to seek the stoppage of the process which had been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the acting national chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, who Secondus duly handed over to.

In the ruling that favoured the opposition party, the judge stated that Secondus did not oppose the notice of the convention written by the acting chairman to INEC and did not also oppose INEC replying to the PDP through the acting chairman

Meanwhile, Tayo Oyetibo, the lawyer to applicant, Secondus, , said his client will wait for the outcome of the main suit on his status as the chairman and a member of the party before the same court to determine whether or not to go on appeal.

He, however, maintained that an outcome in favour of his client will definitely have a consequential effect on the convention slated for Abuja.

