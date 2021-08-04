Just In: PDP BOT member joins APC after seven executives resign

An aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT) member, Senator Joy Emordi, has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) barely twenty-four hours after seven members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resigned from the former ruling party.

As gathered, the Emordi’s defection was said to have been informed by her conviction that the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the ruling party, particularly with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration strides in areas of developmental projects.

Confirming her defection, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Chairman, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, formally received the defector in a brief ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Buni expressed delight with decision of the board member to contribute to the unity of the country, adding that the party was open to experienced politicians and party stalwarts irrespective of ethnic and religious leanings.

“There is a need for us to join hands for the political stability and national unity of our dear country,” Buni was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed. said.

He expressed optimism that the coming of Sen. Emordi and other prominent politicians from the southeast into the APC will promote national unity.

“The South East is a strong political bloc and very crucial to the unity of the country, this will no doubt add to national cohesion, ” the chairman added.

On her part, Emordi described the APC leadership as sincerely and genuinely committed to a united Nigeria with plans for the future generation.

Assuring APC leaders of her loyalty and support Emordi said: “the APC-led federal government is working for the South East and this is attracting more PDP members into APC.”

It would be recalled that no fewer than seven PDP NWC members resigned yesterday from their positions over alleged unfair treatment by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The officers in different letters tendered before the party’s secretary argued that the NWC led by Secondus allegedly sidelined them in the daily activities of the party.

Some of the executive members include the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru.

The resignation of the seven members of the NWC was confirmed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), to newsmen on Tuesday and claimed that they were not major members of the committee.

This latest event fuels the crisis rocking the leadership of the party after a former spokesperson of the party’s presidential Campaign, Kasim Afegbua, accused the chairman and the leadership of series of offences.

