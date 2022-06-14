JUST IN: PDP appoints Ikimi, Wada, 10 others for picking Atiku’s running mate

In a bid to avoid contravening Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral guidelines, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Nigerian former minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, Kogi State ex-governor, Idris Wada, and his Plateau counterpart, Fidelis Tapgun, and nine others for the screening and verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

Other members of the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee were: former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Binta Bello, Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Sokoto state commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus.

Other members of the committee that would determine the Vice president’s fate, were Dr. Akilu Indabawa, who would act as the committee’s Secretary while Sunday Omobo serves as the Administrative Secretary.

The duties of the committee would commence work on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10 am and the exercise would end the same day at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja

Even though the party is yet to officially unveil the vice presidential candidate, it was gathered that it has zeroed in on Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

However, in a statement, Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, said the committee was set up pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of the Party.

Ologunagba said the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the screening exercise will hold at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

