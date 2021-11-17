JUST IN: PDP appoints caretaker committee for Lagos chapter after court eviction

Following eviction of Lagos Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from their Secretariat by their landlord, the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has appointed a nine-man caretaker committee to oversee affairs of state chapter of the party.

PDP said that the caretaker committee would be chaired by Engr. Julius Akinsola and that decision to appoint the members was in pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017).

Other members of the committee were: Ademola Oyede, Dr. Babs Akinlolu, Nuru Lawal, Babs Olorunkemi, Alani Ige, Olabisi Odunsi, Bode Oladehinde and Ade Adeniyi is the Secretary

As gathered, the section allowed the party’s national office to inaugurate a committee for any chapter that was facing leadership crisis across the country.

Through a statement released by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), on Wednesday, said that all members should comply with the directives of the committee.