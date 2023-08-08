JUST IN: : Pastor Taiwo Odukoya passes on @67 in US

The founder of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 67 in United States.

Odukoya died barely two months after celebrating his 67th birthday when he assured church members of his commitment to intensify his evangelism in Nigeria and abroad.

The church confirmed his demise on Tuesday through a short statement released on its official social media handle.

It disclosed that the famous cleric was pronounced dead by medical experts yesterday after all efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

According to the statement: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA. We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of greater leader!!!”

He was the husband of the late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, who died from injuries sustained from the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash in the country

His second marriage to Nomthi Odukoya, also ended barely two years ago after the second wife lost the battle against cancer.

Also, his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, passed on a month after from cancer related illness.

