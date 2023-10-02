JUST IN: Paseiro drops S-Eagles captain for Bashiru, Onyemaechi ahead Saudi, Mozambique matches

Ahead of this month’s international friendly matches, the Super Eagles of Nigeria Coach, Jose Peseiro, has dropped the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, over lack of match practices in his club.

To place of Musa, who has played over 100 matches for the National team, the coach invited Turkey based Fisayo Dele Bashiru and Boavista of Portugal defender, Bruno Onyemaechi, for their first match.

They were among the 25 players invited by the coach on Monday for the two friendly matches scheduled for October 13th and 16th respectively.

The list was made public by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) through a statement released on its official social media handle.

The Super Eagles camp is reportedly set to open in Faro, Portugal from the 10th of October ahead of the aforementioned ties, which is in preparation of the commencement of the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 Qualifiers from November.

The 3-time AFCON Champions have been drawn to play the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Nigeria on the 17th of November, 2023, before travelling away to Zimbabwe 4 days after to confront their hosts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

