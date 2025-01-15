JUST IN: Panic in Lagos over tanker explosion

There was confusion on the Epe-Ijebu Ode expressway following a fuel tanker explosion that occurred on the Lagos State end of the road.

Meanwhile, atleast two persons including the truck driver were reported to have escaped from the ill-fated tanker before exploding on the road.

It was learnt that the tanker was leaving Lagos with the product when the vehicle suddenly exploded around the Old tollgate in Mojoda Community, Epe Local Government Area.

The Guild gathered that the explosion, which has forced some motorists to consider other routes, occurred at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the explosion, said that the fire service officials arrived at the scene minutes after the explosion to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.

Adeseye said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a fuel tanker inferno on Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway, by the Old Toll Gate, Mojoda, Epe, Lagos State.

“There is no vulnerable people within the scene except the tanker occupant as efforts are ongoing to bring the situation under control”.