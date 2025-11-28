JUST IN: Panic as tanker explodes in Kano

There was pandemonium on the Kura roundabout in Kano on Friday after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames, sending thick smoke into the sky and forcing motorists and shop owners to flee for safety.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker lost balance while navigating the roundabout before bursting into flames, forcing people in nearby shops and vehicles to flee for safety.

Emergency responders were immediately alerted as the fire spread rapidly due to the volume of fuel spilled on the road.

Firefighters and security personnel are currently battling the blaze, while traffic has been diverted to prevent further casualties.

As of reporting, it is not yet clear if there were any casualties or the full extent of property damage caused by the incident.

MORE DETAILS COMING….