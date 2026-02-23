JUST IN: Panic as fire guts Lagos airport

Chaos erupted at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday as a massive fire broke out, forcing passengers to evacuate and disrupting flights across the busy hub.

Following the fire, flight operations at the airport have been put on hold, while flights into the state have been diverted to nearby airports, where passengers can safely proceed to their destinations.

The cause of the blaze, which is currently being battled by officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire Service, is yet to be determined.

Confirming the incident, the service Director, Margaret Adeseye, said no casualties have been reported, adding that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Similarly, FAAN confirmed that emergency response operations are ongoing, as its firefighting teams continue efforts to fully contain the blaze, while the orderly evacuation of passengers and airport personnel remains in progress.

To strengthen response efforts, the agency said it has activated mutual aid arrangements and requested reinforcements from the Lagos State Government, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant emergency agencies.

“We wish to reassure the public that no loss of life has been recorded at this time, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property. Further verified updates will be communicated as the situation develops,” FAAN added.

