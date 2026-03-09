JUST IN: Panic as fire guts Abuja federal secretariat

Panic spread through the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Monday morning after a fire affected part of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, forcing workers to leave their offices as emergency teams responded.

The incident occurred in Section C of the complex, where the Office of the Head of Service operates. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was first noticed at about 8:20 a.m., with flames becoming more visible around 8:30 a.m.

The development prompted an emergency response from the Federal Fire Service, whose personnel are currently working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Workers were seen evacuating nearby offices as safety measures were activated, while emergency personnel moved quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other sections of the building.

Authorities later confirmed that emergency responders had been alerted and were already working to contain the situation while officials assessed the extent of damage within the affected section.

Confirming the incident, the media department of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the situation was being handled by emergency officials.

“The fire outbreak is limited to Section C of the building and is currently being attended to by emergency officials,” the office said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have yet to issue a full official statement. The extent of the damage and any possible losses has also not been determined as emergency responders continue efforts to bring the situation under control.