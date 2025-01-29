Panic after Max Air flight crash-land in Kano

Panic gripped passengers on board a Max Air Boeing 737 aircraft, registered as 5N-MBD, after it narrowly avoided a catastrophic incident on Tuesday night at Kano.

The flight, which had departed from Lagos, was carrying 53 passengers and six crew members when the incident occurred around 10:19 p.m.

The catastrophe was avoided when the aircraft quickly made an emergency landing at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to a burst front tyre.

Fortunately, there were no injuries nor death records even as emergency officials immediately took over the site.

One of the passengers, Aliyu Inuwa Mansir, described the terrifying moment, stating that the front tyre caught fire upon landing, causing smoke to fill the cabin.

Mansir added that passengers were quickly evacuated through the emergency exit while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Max Air’s Kano Station Manager, Bello Ramalan, who confirmed this through a statement on Wednesday, noted that all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated

Furthermore, he further stated that the airline is cooperating with the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Aircraft and Equipment Department (AED) to determine the cause of the incident and prevent future occurrences.