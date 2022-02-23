JUST IN: Panel on Zamfara Deputy Gov’s impeachment submit report before lawmakers

The investigative panel constituted by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations leveled against the state Deputy Governor, Mahadi Gusau, has submitted it’s report to the House of Assembly for consideration.

As gathered, the panel made up of seven members submitted the report before the lawmakers amidst tight security within the assembly premises.

Gusau was been probed by the lawmakers over alleged misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct, and abuse of office among other things

The seven-man committee was chaired by Justice Halidu Sabo (retd), while Oladipo Okpeseyi, Abdul Ibrahim, Hussaini Zakariya’u, Amina Marafa, Sani Mande, and Ahmad Buhari Rabah while Ashiru Tsafe served as the Secretary.

Submitting the report on Wednesday, Sabo said that the panel offered all parties the opportunity to get a fair hearing and that they have done all that was necessary to be done on the assignment handed over to the committee.

Submitting its report to the principal officers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, the Chairman of the panel stated that the panel has done justice to all allegations tendered before it

He stressed that only two copies of the report were produced by the panel in order to ensure the secrecy of the panel findings

The chairman, who was represented by a member of the panel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, urge the House to keep the report as secret as possible to the House

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, assures the panel that the House will ensure fairness while considering the report.

The Speaker added that the report would be treated according to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution as amended by the lawmakers.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor had a few days ago at a press conference in Abuja says he has no confidence in the panel, and any move to Impeach him remains illegal.

After concluding its findings, the panel noted that seven witnesses from the Complainant testified before the panel during it’s two days public hearing, though the deputy Governor did not appear before the fact-finding Committee nor was a representative sent.

The Guild learnt that the panel concluded its sitting after they had given the Gusau, a two-day legations timeline which he refused to appear before it.

A member of the panel, Ibrahim, told newsmen that they had given both parties, the opportunity to present their cases and they were going to critically look at the testimonies and documentary evidence.

He said that the probe panel listened to testimonies and pieces of evidence presented by the Zamfara State House of Assembly which is the complainant on the matter and thereafter went into their own deliberation.

Ibrahim noted that the panel has three months within which to carry out its assignment and submit its report to the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

