JUST IN: Pandemonium in Lagos after explosion rocks petrol station

Pandemonium broke out around Iju Obawole community in Ifako-Ijaiye axis of Lagos State after a private petrol station, Optima, went up in flames, prompting motorists and residents of adjoining buildings to flee from their homes in the community.

It was learnt that the fire, which has spread across the fuel station and the building beside it, started minutes after residents heard a loud bang from the facility, attracting passers-by and residents to the facility sited along K Farms Estate in the Local Government.

Residents alleged that the inferno started from the underground fuel tanks before spreading to other parts of the station, which prompted the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to barricade the entrance to prevent human interference in the rescue operations.

Confirming the inferno, Spokesperson for the agency, Shakiru Amodu, said that the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has been prevented from spreading to property beside the station.

He added that the fire started at about 5 pm on Wednesday from a 33,000 tanker servicing the fuel station in the community.

“The fire inside Optima petrol station has been put out. What we are currently doing at the location is a dampening down exercise.

“But the fuel truck from which the fire emanated and the building beside the facility were badly damaged. Aside from that, there were no casualties, and another tanker truck conveying 33,000 litres of fuel was saved, as well as other inflammable materials”.

Meanwhile, the fire service officials were said to be battling with another inferno around the Victoria Island axis of the state.

It was learnt that the fire engulfed a building opposite the Silverbird Galleria along the Amodu Bello way in the state.

On the fire disaster, Amodu narrated that the incident occurred at about 17:22 and the emergency rescue team stormed the premises 22 minutes after, attributing the delay to traffic along the axis.

According to him, we got the information that the building on 151 Amodu Bello Way, Victoria Island, opposite Silverbird Galleria, was on fire at about 17:22hrs. The team from Oniru was immediately deployed to the location to prevent the spread to adjoining buildings. The situation is now under control.