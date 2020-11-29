Just in: Pandemonium as explosion rocks Lagos community

Pandemonium has broken out in Isheri-Idimu community, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State after an explosion occurred within the axis.

As gathered, the explosion from a diesel storage tank mounted by Gloryland Hotel and Suites occurred at about 12.50 pm on Sunday and has left many residents to scamper for safety in the community.

It was learnt that residents that were familiar with previous pipeline explosion within the community started panicking and began to raise alarm.

Confirming the explosion, Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the explosion was from a diesel tank fire and was responded to by the agency officials.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the smoke from the scene was mistaken by residents to be from the pipeline that passed through the community.

He said: “Around Iyana Odo, Isheri Idimu in the premises of Gloryland Hotel and Suites located at 1, Olanipekun Street, Iyana Odo Bus Stop, LASU Isheri Road, behind Petrocam Filling Station, Isheri.

According to him, tt appears that the flames from the hotel fire were mistaken by residents and passersby as coming from the pipeline.