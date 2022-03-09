JUST IN: Pandemonium after fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

There was pandemonium around Idi-Oro axis in Mushin Local Government, Lagos State with residents scampering for safety after a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) suddenly exploded in the state.

It was learnt that motorists in the community abandoned their vehicles while traders, as well as residents of the community, ran out of their apartments to avert being caught by the fire from the tanker.

As gathered, the tanker exploded on Wednesday when the petrol attendants at Mobil filling station were about discharging the content of the tanker into the underground tanks when it exploded and caught fire immediately.

The fire from the tanker was said to have engulfed the fuel station at Alakara bus stop and spread to adjourning property within the axis, forcing everyone to scamper for safety.

Confirming the explosion, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said that the fire alert was received at 13:17 hrs and that emergency responders were mobilised to the scene immediately in order to combat the inferno.

She said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a 33,000 liters Tanker that is fully laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol which comes to service Mobil Petroleum Filling Station that went on Flame.

“Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, Officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as the situation demands”.

