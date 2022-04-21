JUST IN: Oyo PDP backs probe on Ajimobi’s administration

The Oyo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has backed the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on decisions to probe the immediate past administration of late Abiola Ajimobi, aimed at retrieving public funds allegedly looted and misappropriated from the state coffers.

PDP described the move as necessary and that it would end suffering of pensioners and millions of Oyo residents that were allegedly denied dividends of democracy by the administration that came into power on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the party, we are disturbed by the unwarranted kid gloves treatment of the matter by Makinde for almost three years since the inception of the present administration.

The Oyo PDP wondered why the state government delayed commencement of the last administration probe despite pronouncement to do so, in other to allow fairness and equity.

PDP’s announcement came barely a week after he declared that his Government would not leave any stone unturned to retrieve every Kobo stolen from Oyo purse during the last administration.

Announcing the party’s stance on the probe, Oyo PDP publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, noted that in the face of clarity, the last APC government did an extensive probe and prosecution of a previous government of former Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, and continued until the Court ruled against it.

“We are still bewildered as a political party as to why the Governor, Seyi Makinde, has continued to show undeserved leniency to those who have made pensioners, retirees and even civil servants in the state suffer undeserved and untold hardship as a result of deliberate denial of their legitimate rights after serving the state meritoriously.

“We want to state it unequivocally clear that probing the last APC administration will be the only elixir that can heal the wounded hearts of all those who have lost their loved ones to the cold hands of death as a result of denied rights and benefits after many years of active service in the state civil service.

“It is of note that apart from brazen misappropriation and diversion of public funds under the last APC government which runs into several billions of naira, civil servants who were then in active service and others still in active service before the emergence of the PDP led Government were made to suffer unjust treatment even across ministries and government parastatals.

“The fifty billion Health Endowment funds that was either diverted to a private purse or misappropriated is yet to be accounted for. The sudden and questionable wealth acquired by many officials who served under the last APC government can not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

“We are optimistic that Governor Makinde will by reason of posterity and justice to every resident and citizen of Oyo who hold his personality and reputation in the highest esteem immediately set machineries with the view to retrieving every stolen Kobo from the coffers of the state between 2011 and 2019 while assuring the state government of our maximum and unreserved cooperation and support in the entire probe process.”

